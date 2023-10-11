Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 9,501 Shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,501 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSF. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

RSF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,468. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $17.65.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

