15,500 Shares in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Bought by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Nabors Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 165.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 43.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE NBR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.24. 19,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,920. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $190.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($3.76). The company had revenue of $778.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.59 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nabors Industries news, Director John P. Kotts sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $622,521.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,787 shares in the company, valued at $598,997.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $124.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nabors Industries

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Further Reading

