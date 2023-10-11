Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 14,500 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 38,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $530,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.89. The company had a trading volume of 53,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,932. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.00. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $68.22.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NFG

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.