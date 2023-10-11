103,000 Shares in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Acquired by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 263,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 44,793 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Trinseo news, CEO Frank A. Bozich purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $64,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,709.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $64,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 192,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,709.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Phillip Stasse acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $133,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 105,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,357.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $379,160 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.48. 86,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,926. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $228.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42. Trinseo PLC has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $30.53.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.68). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 70.09% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $962.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trinseo PLC will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSE. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Trinseo from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

