28,100 Shares in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Acquired by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Kaiser Aluminum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,617,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,471,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,697,000 after purchasing an additional 40,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,072,000 after purchasing an additional 51,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,615,000 after purchasing an additional 265,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 815,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,846,000 after purchasing an additional 139,145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Insider Activity at Kaiser Aluminum

In related news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 4,727 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $376,978.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $512,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

KALU traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.52. 5,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,849. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.63 and a beta of 1.31. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $56.79 and a 52-week high of $97.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.01.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.21 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 488.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KALU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.