Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Takes $1.18 Million Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned approximately 0.06% of NuStar Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC raised its position in NuStar Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 51,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,139,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,593,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 42,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $18.41.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 162.85%. The business had revenue of $378.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.