Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $2.12 Million Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in CEMEX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 589,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in CEMEX during the first quarter worth about $144,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX during the first quarter worth about $63,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in CEMEX during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 1.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 380,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. 31.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CX shares. Barclays upped their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.52.

NYSE:CX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.22. 1,687,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,849,915. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.48. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 5.40%. Research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

