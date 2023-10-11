Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Acquires Shares of 12,900 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $329,387,000 after acquiring an additional 239,786 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,750,271. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.46 and a 200 day moving average of $209.35. The stock has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a PE ratio of 130.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,759,687.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,068.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $2,055,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at $12,001,521.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,759,687.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,068.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 680,579 shares of company stock valued at $146,958,932. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

