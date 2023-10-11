Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Purchases New Shares in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned about 0.18% of Kaiser Aluminum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,617,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,471,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,697,000 after buying an additional 40,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,072,000 after buying an additional 51,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,615,000 after buying an additional 265,426 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 815,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,846,000 after buying an additional 139,145 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KALU. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

NASDAQ KALU traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,849. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 112.63 and a beta of 1.31. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $97.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.21 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. Analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 488.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kaiser Aluminum

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 4,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $376,978.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

See Also

