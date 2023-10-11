Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Stock Holdings Cut by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. reduced its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned about 0.17% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 103.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOMA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.26. 15,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.09. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $732.92 million, a PE ratio of -154.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $220.75 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

