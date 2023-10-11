Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Lowers Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 52.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $21.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. HSBC increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

