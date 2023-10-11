J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $22.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 427,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,561 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $22,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $49.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,246. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $53.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

