BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.59.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $380.59. The company had a trading volume of 215,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $380.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.15. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $266.22 and a 12 month high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

