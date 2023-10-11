ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2023

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARRGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 24.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ARR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.63. 277,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,779. The company has a market cap of $896.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.24. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $33.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARR. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 33.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 58,278 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 49.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 658,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 216,982 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 42.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 438,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 131,110 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 110.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 96,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 88.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 49,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.