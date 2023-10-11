ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 24.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

Shares of NYSE:ARR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.63. 277,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,779. The company has a market cap of $896.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.24. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $33.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.83.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARR. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 33.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 58,278 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 49.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 658,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 216,982 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 42.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 438,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 131,110 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 110.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 96,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 88.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 49,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

