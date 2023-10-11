DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (DTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.64. 669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,641. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,678,000. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.