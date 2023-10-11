BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $20,638,800,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.78. The stock had a trading volume of 56,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,495. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.80. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.51 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

