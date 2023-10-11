BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 721 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.0% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.07. The company had a trading volume of 342,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,930. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

