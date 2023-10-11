BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PML. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,165 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 859.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 58,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PML traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.53. 82,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,638. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

