BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,062 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,514,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,285,000 after buying an additional 24,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IRT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 163,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,477. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

