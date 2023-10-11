J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 2,939 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 312.5% in the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 459,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,993,000 after buying an additional 348,069 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 169.9% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 55,447 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.51. 1,698,642 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3003 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

