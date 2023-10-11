J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $12.56 Million Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $12,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,238,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIS traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,450. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $213.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.58.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

