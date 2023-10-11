Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Reduces Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned 0.08% of Terex worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Terex by 17.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 106.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 42.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 40.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 23,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.12. The stock had a trading volume of 104,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,369. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

