Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. decreased its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 640,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the period. Southwestern Energy accounts for approximately 1.0% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 609.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of SWN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,245,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,906,627. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

SWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.20 to $6.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

