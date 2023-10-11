Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Purchases Shares of 240,000 DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 240,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,000. DMC Global comprises approximately 1.1% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned 1.22% of DMC Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the first quarter valued at about $3,193,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the third quarter valued at about $2,274,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DMC Global by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 141,671 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the first quarter valued at about $2,787,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,416,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $91,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,881 shares in the company, valued at $341,370.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BOOM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DMC Global from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DMC Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOOM

DMC Global Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,142. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $439.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.59. DMC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $28.01.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.00 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

DMC Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.