Chiron Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,311 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 272.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,412,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,657,570. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

