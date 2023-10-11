Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $4.92 Million Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries comprises 1.3% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Chart Industries worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at $1,356,000. First American Trust FSB grew its position in Chart Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 33,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 51.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Chart Industries by 50.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. CL King upped their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.73.

Shares of GTLS stock traded up $3.56 on Wednesday, reaching $161.57. The company had a trading volume of 85,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,811. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.35 and a 200-day moving average of $147.45. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $908.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

