Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 50.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Splunk by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the first quarter worth about $357,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insider Activity at Splunk

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,573,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,962 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,213 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BTIG Research downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPLK

Splunk Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.04. 583,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,997. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $147.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.23 and a 200 day moving average of $105.94.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.