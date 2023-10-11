Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIGI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.29.
Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 1.0 %
SIGI traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.34. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.47 and a 52-week high of $106.54.
Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 3,020 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $306,560.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $99,822.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $306,560.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,976 shares of company stock valued at $703,804 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Selective Insurance Group Profile
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.
