Chiron Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,443. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.35. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.