Chiron Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 37,660.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,942,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,746 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $60,640,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.10. 3,336,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,013,516. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

