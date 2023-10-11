ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Holdings Decreased by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,722,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,365,291. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $51.33.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.