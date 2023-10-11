Chiron Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Unilever by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,469,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,925,000 after purchasing an additional 741,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,545,000 after purchasing an additional 331,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Unilever by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,236,000 after acquiring an additional 494,549 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,010,000 after acquiring an additional 726,746 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,305,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,365,000 after acquiring an additional 84,827 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.43. The stock had a trading volume of 639,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,235. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.89.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

