Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 16.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 46.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kellogg from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BNP Paribas raised Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of K stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.27. 381,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,955. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $6,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,662,627.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,641,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,176,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,154,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $6,378,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,662,627.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 689,000 shares of company stock worth $41,684,410 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.