Trexcoin Tops One Day Volume of $141,870.03 (TREX)

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Trexcoin has a market capitalization of $724.47 million and approximately $141,870.03 worth of Trexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trexcoin has traded up 40.4% against the dollar. One Trexcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00002655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trexcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Trexcoin Profile

Trexcoin was first traded on April 4th, 2020. Trexcoin’s total supply is 10,006,849,553 coins and its circulating supply is 1,006,849,553 coins. The Reddit community for Trexcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trexcointrex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trexcoin’s official Twitter account is @trexcointrex. Trexcoin’s official website is www.trexcoin.org.

Trexcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trexcoin (TREX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate TREX through the process of mining. Trexcoin has a current supply of 10,006,849,552.6 with 1,006,849,552.62 in circulation. The last known price of Trexcoin is 0.70068183 USD and is up 4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $87,183.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.trexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trexcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trexcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.