CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $3.13 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Sysco by 93,506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850,890 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253,988 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,373,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5,475.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,526,000 after buying an additional 1,748,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $64.41. 230,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,617. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $87.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.64%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

