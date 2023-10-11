Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Decreased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,918 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Corning by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Corning by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Corning by 35.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Corning by 70.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 297,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.42%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

