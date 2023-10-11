CWA Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,012,000 after purchasing an additional 860,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after buying an additional 548,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $914.91. The company had a trading volume of 32,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,742. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $714.79 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $931.19 and its 200 day moving average is $923.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $987.38.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

