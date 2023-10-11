CWA Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,767,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,330 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $9,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 35.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Optas LLC grew its stake in ICL Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 29,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICL Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

ICL Group Stock Performance

ICL Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.32. 198,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,805. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. ICL Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

ICL Group Profile

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.