Bernzott Capital Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,032 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 0.30% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCBI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 184.2% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,067,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,419 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,159,000 after acquiring an additional 762,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,735,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 275,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.79. 12,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,878. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.38. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $447.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCBI. Raymond James lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.98 per share, with a total value of $123,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,052,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.98 per share, with a total value of $123,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 259,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,052,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.87 per share, with a total value of $59,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,865,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $609,600. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

