Bernzott Capital Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises about 1.7% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 7.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in Waste Connections by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 18,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $958,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 9.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,646,000 after buying an additional 15,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCN. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.57.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.87. The stock had a trading volume of 42,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,352. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.58 and its 200 day moving average is $139.33. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $146.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.38%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

