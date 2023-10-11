Bernzott Capital Advisors Buys 102,825 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,825 shares during the quarter. MP Materials accounts for about 2.4% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned about 0.27% of MP Materials worth $10,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Northland Securities upgraded MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

MP Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MP traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,667. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.65.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. MP Materials had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 46.38%. The business had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.44 million. Research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

