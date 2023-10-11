Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 346,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,307 shares during the quarter. Hostess Brands makes up about 1.9% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $8,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWNK. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 35.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWNK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.30. The company had a trading volume of 153,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,722. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens cut Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.03.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

