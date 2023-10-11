Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $13.08 Million Stock Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,657 shares during the quarter. Topgolf Callaway Brands comprises approximately 2.8% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 0.35% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $13,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MODG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Shares of MODG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 106,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,541. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.80.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $162,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at $13,738,882.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at $13,738,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,732.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,600. 11.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

