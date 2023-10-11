Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $13.32 Million Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,477,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,553 shares during the period. Hillman Solutions comprises about 2.9% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.76% of Hillman Solutions worth $13,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLMN traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,640. Hillman Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $380.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLMN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

