Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) is Bernzott Capital Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

Bernzott Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,333 shares during the period. Terreno Realty makes up 3.2% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $14,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 395,988 shares in the company, valued at $23,600,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Trading Up 1.0 %

TRNO stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.70. The company had a trading volume of 204,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,091. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $51.14 and a 52 week high of $67.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average of $60.21. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.07% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

Featured Articles

