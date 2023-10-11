Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Position Decreased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.08% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 211,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period.

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

