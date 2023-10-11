Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $16.80 Million Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,997 shares during the period. HCI Group makes up about 3.6% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 3.16% of HCI Group worth $16,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in HCI Group by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 195,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 81,148 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,495,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HCI Group by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 377,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 171,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

HCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HCI Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on HCI Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on HCI Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of HCI stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,283. HCI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.75.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.15%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

