Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Price Reaches $0.0221 on Top Exchanges

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $59.59 million and $844,617.57 worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02211166 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

