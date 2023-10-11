Polymath (POLY) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $46,689.21

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $106.36 million and $46,689.21 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.11825308 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $32,882.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

