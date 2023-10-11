Ultra (UOS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $596,273.08

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Ultra has a total market cap of $51.07 million and $596,273.08 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,102,864 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 345,102,863.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.14841019 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $917,531.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

